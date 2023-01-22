Contract Awarded for Water Services in Mosul, Talafar


2023/01/22 | 06:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Jabal-Alzaytoun Ltd.

has won a new contract with the United Nations for the supply of materials the maintenance of water networks and pumps for Mosul and Telafar [Talafar] Water Directorates.

The contract is valued at $111,909.

(Source: UNGM)

