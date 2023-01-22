Al-Halboosi meets with the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance

2023/01/22 | 16:48 - Source: Shafaq News



The two sides stressed the importance of speeding up the approval of the general budget for the year 2023 due to its effective contribution to achieving development, implementing vital projects and supporting the economy, according to the statement. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi met, on Sunday, with the head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri.A statement by al-Halboosi's media office said that the most prominent political developments and cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities were reviewed, and solidarity for the success of the government's work to improve the country's reality.Emphasis was placed on the necessity of activating the role of Parliament to legislate important laws that fulfill the aspirations of the street and contribute to the implementation of the government program for providing services and developing infrastructure.The two sides stressed the importance of speeding up the approval of the general budget for the year 2023 due to its effective contribution to achieving development, implementing vital projects and supporting the economy, according to the statement.

