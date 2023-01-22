President Barzani receives Al-Zari in Erbil

2023/01/22 | 17:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil Sheikh Jamal Al-Zari, the Chairman of the Iraqi National Project.The meeting discussed the current situation in Iraq, the political process and relations between Iraq and the countries of the region, and also the developments in the wider region.Both sides reaffirmed their support for the Iraqi Federal Government, and the efforts of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani to implement the government’s agenda, and to resolve the country’s issues, especially the Erbil-Baghdad disagreements, and to support the efforts of all Iraqi political parties towards peace and stability.