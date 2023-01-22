Peshmerga commander: at least 11 ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike on Saturday

2023/01/22 | 19:00 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ At least eleven ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Saladin's eastern district of Tuz Khurmato near Kafri, a district in the Garmyan independent county of Kurdistan, a Peshmerga commander said on Sunday.Yesterday, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) said a field inspection of the location hit by an airstrike on Saturday uncovered the bodies of five militants.Brigadier-General Jamal Warani, the commander of the Peshmerga's 731st brigade-2nd axis, said that the Peshmerga forces found eleven different bodies during a search campaign at the site 24 hours after the airstrike.Warani said the bodies were found inside a hideout near the site of the attack.

