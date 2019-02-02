عربي | كوردى
Iraq agrees to supply Jordan with 10,000 bpd of oil from Kirkuk
2019/02/02 | 16:40
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government has agreed to supply Jordan with 10,000 barrels of oil per day from Kirkuk, a joint Iraqi-Jordanian statement on Saturday said.

Updates to follow…





All Text here: kurdistan 24 ✓


