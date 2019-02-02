Iraq agrees to supply Jordan with 10,000 bpd of oil from Kirkuk

2019/02/02 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government has agreed to supply Jordan with 10,000 barrels of oil per day from Kirkuk, a joint Iraqi-Jordanian statement on Saturday said.
Updates to follow…
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government has agreed to supply Jordan with 10,000 barrels of oil per day from Kirkuk, a joint Iraqi-Jordanian statement on Saturday said.
Updates to follow…