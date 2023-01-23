Universal Shield Insurance Group Executives Named as 2023 Emerging Leaders by Major Insurance Industry Groups & AM Best®

2023/01/23 | 21:54 - Source: Iraq News

Lisa Daniel, CRM, CIC

Antoinette Hardy-Manyfield, AU, AINS

WATERFORD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is proud to announce that two of the company’s senior executives have been designated as 2023 emerging industry leaders by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association™ (APCIA), AM Best®, and Insurance Careers Movement.Universal Shield’s Lisa Daniel, CRM, CIC, vice president of garage underwriting, and Antoinette Hardy-Manyfield, AU, AINS, vice president of excess casualty underwriting, have been selected for this honor which recognizes high performing insurance industry employees who make high value contributions to their company, their community, and are exceptional developing leaders in the industry.



Honorees are invited to attend the sponsors’ February 2023 Emerging Leaders Conference in Charleston, South Carolina.Christopher Timm, Universal Shield’s chief executive officer, said “we are honored to have Lisa and Antoinette represent our family of companies at this esteemed gathering of this year’s panel of emerging insurance industry leaders.



In their roles, they display outstanding innovation, pragmatism, deep experience, team leadership and talent development, and bring our company’s strategy and core service values to the marketplace every day.”Qualifications for selection require nominees to have eight or more years of professional experience, be a high performer within their company, and demonstrate strong leadership potential.



According to the sponsoring organizations’ conference program, recognizing that developing and retaining top talent is essential for the ongoing vitality of the insurance industry, “the goal of the conference is to inspire and provide an opportunity for learning, professional development, and networking with emerging leaders and executive industry professionals.” For more information about the 2023 Emerging Leaders Conference, go to this link.About Universal Shield Insurance GroupUniversal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and non-admitted commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Waterford, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio.



As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc.



(Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit www.ufcic.com.

John LuckerUniversal Shield Insurance Group+1 941-867-8670JLucker@ufcic.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagramYouTube

You just read:

News Provided By

January 23, 2023, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release