2023/01/23 | 23:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / On Monday evening, the "State Administration" coalition leaders met to discuss the latest developments in the country.
An informed source told Shafaq News agency that PM Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani attended the meeting that would discuss the political, economic, and security files.
It is worth noting that the Coalition represents the broad parliamentary cover of Al-Sudani's cabinet.
It includes the most prominent political parties of Shiaa, Sunni, and Kurds in Iraq, except for the Sadrist movement.
The Coalition gave confidence to Mohammed al-Halbousi as Iraq's Parliament Speaker and elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president, who named al-Sudani for the premiership.
The Coalition leaders set forward goals, including reforms in the official institutions, corruption fighting, rebalancing Baghdad's foreign relations, and amending or changing the electoral system.
