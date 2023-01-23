The "State Administration" holds a meeting to discuss the political and economic developments

2023/01/23 | 23:06 - Source: Shafaq News



An informed source told Shafaq News agency that PM Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani attended the meeting that would discuss the political, economic, and security files.



It is worth noting that the Coalition represents the broad parliamentary cover of Al-Sudani's cabinet.



It includes the most prominent political parties of Shiaa, Sunni, and Kurds in Iraq, except for the Sadrist movement.



The Coalition gave confidence to Mohammed al-Halbousi as Iraq's Parliament Speaker and elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president, who named al-Sudani for the premiership.



