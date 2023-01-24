Iraqi Dinar Slump: Central Bank Boss Replaced

2023/01/24 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly been replaced, following the continuing fall in value of the Iraqi Dinar.Sources, including Associated Press, say that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accepted the resignation of Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef [Makhaif] (pictured), while others say the Governor was "sacked." It is […]

