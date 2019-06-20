عربي | كوردى


French President to visit Iraq, Kurdistan Region in late 2019

French President to visit Iraq, Kurdistan Region in late 2019
2019/06/20 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-











");

}

}

switch (data.model) {

case "visited":

var registerdate = $('#registerdate');

registerdate.append(data.msg1);

if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK")  "));

}

}

});

});





Share share











French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: Archive)















ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told Kurdistan 24 that he will visit Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region by the end of this year.

Updates to follow...





All Text here: kurdistan 24 ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW