French President to visit Iraq, Kurdistan Region in late 2019

2019/06/20 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told Kurdistan 24 that he will visit Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region by the end of this year.
Updates to follow...
