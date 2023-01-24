Al-Sudani takes Measures to address Iraqi Dinar Fluctuation

2023/01/24 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting with the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to discuss the causes of the fluctuations in the Iraqi dinar exchange rate, and their impact on citizens.The meeting aimed to develop decisive solutions to stabilize the exchange rate and limit damage to […]

