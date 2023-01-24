As Iraq’s currency weakens, Sudani replaces central bank governor

2023/01/24 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Prime Minsiter Mohammed Shia al-Sudani chairs a meeting of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce on Jan.



22, attended by then-Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq Mustafa Ghalib (near right) and head of the Trade Bank of Iraq Salem Chalabi (far right).



(Photo credit: prime minister's office)

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has replaced the leaders of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) as the country struggles to stabilize the value of the Iraqi dinar.

Former CBI Governor Ali al-Allaq will return to his former role, replacing Mustafa Ghalib, according to a CBI media official.



And Bilal al-Hamdani is taking over leadership of the TBI from Salem Chalabi, who tendered his resignation having recently hit the government’s legal age of mandatory retirement, according to an official familar with the move.

