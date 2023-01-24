Iraq Claims Increased Oil and Gas Reserves

2023/01/24 | 05:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.During a visit to Iraq's Oil Exploration Company (OEC), the Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, announced that the company's seismic teams have successfully added 6 billion barrels of oil and 32 billion standard cubic feet of gas to the country's national reserves.The Minister emphasized the importance of the oil exploration sector […]

