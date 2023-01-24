The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for December 2022

2023/01/24 | 14:16 - Source: Shafaq News



The ministry said in a statement • Crude oil exports totaled 102,281,459 bpd at 7,708,556,000 dollars.



• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 100,735,151 barrels.



• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,223,338 barrels.



• The price of one barrel of oil reached 74.636 dollars.



• Iraq exported oil with 36 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Zubair and Al-Awamat oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the final statistics on oil exports for December.The ministry said in a statement • Crude oil exports totaled 102,281,459 bpd at 7,708,556,000 dollars.• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 100,735,151 barrels.• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,223,338 barrels.• The price of one barrel of oil reached 74.636 dollars.• Iraq exported oil with 36 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Zubair and Al-Awamat oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Sponsored Links