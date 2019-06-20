ISIS behind Sri Lanka blasts: Russian official

2019/06/20 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Sri Lanka terrorist attacks were organized by ISIS, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said.
During the Tenth International Meeting of High-Level Representatives on Security Issues in the Russian city of Ufa, Kokov said "experts have estimated that these attacks [in Sri Lanka] have been prepared by the local supporters of the global jihad ideology, based on the IS foreign structures.”
He also added that "the practical organization of the explosions was set up by the members of a local radical group who returned to Sri Lanka after fighting on the side of ISIS."
The Russian official added that the increased incidents of terrorist activity in the West lead to a reaction from right-wing radicals, as it happened in New Zealand, where several mosques were attacked in March. "In this regard, we cannot rule out the threats coming from extremists of various kinds."
On April 21, a series of terrorist attacks, unprecedented in the country’s history, hit Sri Lanka. A total of eight explosions occurred in luxury hotels and churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa during Easter services.
According to the latest reports, the attacks killed around 250 people.
