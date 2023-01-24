Al-Sudani appoints an aide of al-Maliki as his media advisor

2023/01/24 | 21:44 - Source: Shafaq News



A close associate of the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, has been assigned to the duties of the incumbent prime minister's media advisor, a source revealed on Tuesday.The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the head of Al-Maliki's media office, Hisham al-Rikabi, has been appointed as Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's media advisor."Earlier today, a government source said that the leading figure in al-Dawa party, former lawmaker Sami al-Askari, has been appointed as al-Sudani's political advisor.Yesterday, al-Sudani assigned Hasan al-Allaq as an interim governor for Iraq's central bank in lieu of Mustafa Ghaleb Makhif.It is noteworthy that al-Allaq was the central bank's governor under al-Maliki's government.

