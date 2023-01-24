PM al-Sudani receives the Emir of the Yazidis in Iraq and the world

Emir Hazim Tahsin Beg thanked the Prime Minister for issuing the land-titling decree of Sinjar, and invited him to visit the Lalish Temple. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Tuesday the Emir of the Yazidis in Iraq and the world, Hazim Tahsin Beg, and his accompanying delegation.The Prime Minister's media office issued a statement in which it said that al-Sudani expressed appreciation for Yazidi community and its great sacrifices, stressing the government's keenness to preserve the cultural and social diversity of the Iraqi people.Al-Sudani added that the reconstruction process of Sinjar and the Nineveh Plain are among the government's top priorities.Emir Hazim Tahsin Beg thanked the Prime Minister for issuing the land-titling decree of Sinjar, and invited him to visit the Lalish Temple.

