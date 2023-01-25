Trade Bank of Iraq confirms Appointment of Al-Hamdani

2023/01/25 | 05:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has confirmed the appointment of Bilal Al-Hamdani as Chairman, in addition to his duties as Director General of the Industrial Bank.Al-Hamdani met with senior staff and said that an "expanded strategic action plan" will be developed for the financial sector, based on the directives of […]

