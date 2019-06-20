Home › Baghdad Post › Oil shippers boost security after attacks on tankers in Gulf

2019/06/20 | 16:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A series of attacks on oil tankers near the Arabian Gulf hasratcheted up tensions between the US and Iran — and raised fears over thesafety of one of Asia’s most vital energy trade routes, where about a fifth ofthe world’s oil passes through its narrowest at the Strait of Hormuz.The attacks have jolted the shipping industry, with some ofthe 2,000 companies operating ships in the region on high alert and orderingtheir vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz only during the daylight hoursand at high speed.Washington’s accusation that Iran is behind the attackstargeting oil tankers comes as tensions flare between the two countries. The UShas deployed an airstrike carrier and bombers to the region, and announced thisweek it will send 1,000 more troops. European powers are facing a deadline fromTehran to ease the effects of punishing US sanctions — described by its leadersas “economic warfare” — or Iran will break out of the limits set on its uraniumenrichment by the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.The apparent targeting of tankers is alarming to ship ownersoperating in the Arabian Gulf, said chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, PeterSand. The company dubs itself the world’s largest shipping association.But it’s more or less business as usual for shippers, hesaid, despite the need for added precautions.“They are all of course increasingly worried, but many ofthem are going with business as they would have done without the attacks, butof course with an extra layer of safety and security measures on top of that,”Sand said.That means going at high speed through the Strait of Hormuz,which at its narrowest point is about 3 kilometers (2 miles) wide. Normally,vessels carrying cargo would slow down to save on fuel costs.It also means avoiding the strait at night to keep betterwatch on security around the vessel.Washington alleges Iranian forces surreptitiously plantedlimpet mines on two vessels in the Gulf of Oman last week. The attack forcedthe evacuation of all 44 crewmembers onboard and left one of the ships ablazeat sea.Washington also blamed Iran for similar attacks on May 12that targeted four oil tankers anchored off the coast of the United ArabEmirates. Iran denies being involved.The attacks last week targeted the Norwegian-owned MT FrontAltair, which had a cargo of highly flammable naphtha loaded from the UAE, andthe Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese tanker carrying Saudi methanol. Both had beentraveling through the Gulf of Oman, having passed the Strait of Hormuz.Of the roughly 2,000 companies that operate ships in the ArabianGulf, only two companies have halted bookings outright. Otherwise, “businesshas continued more or less undisrupted,” Sand said.In fact, higher risks could boost the bottom line for someoil shippers, after a lackluster period for the industry. A risk analysis byshipping services company Braemar ACM said owners can ask for higher premiumsnow. The firm said the Gulf region was declared as a “Listed Area”, meaning itfaces enhanced risk, after the May 12 incidents targeting tankers off the UAEcoast.Immediately after last week’s attacks, freight rates foroperators in the Gulf rose 10-20%.With increased risks, however, come higher insurancepremiums, which are expected to rise 10-15%.It’s typically the buyers and charterers who bear the bruntof the overall higher costs, another reason why security of the Strait ofHormuz is paramount for oil-importers around the world. An estimated 18-20million barrels of oil — much of it crude — pass through the strait every day.BIMCO says anywhere between 10-40 vessels carrying just crude oil move throughdaily.During the so-called Tanker War of the 1980s, when Iran andIraq targeted vessels carrying one another’s exports, the US Navy escorted oiltankers through the Arabian Gulf to ensure American energy supplies. But the USis no longer as reliant on Arabian producers.Today, any conflict that threatens tankers would badlydisrupt crude supplies for energy-hungry East Asia. Higher prices could hithardest China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia — among the fivebiggest buyers of Arabian oil.Indeed, the MT Front Altair was headed to Japan; the KokukaCourgaeous reportedly to Singapore.The Washington Post quoted this week Air Force Gen. Paul J.Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that because mostof the oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is headed to Asian markets, itwould be ill-advised for the US military to take the same role it did in the1980s. He said there were plans to reach out to the big Asian oil-importersabout a possible international effort to safeguard tanker traffic.Robert Macleod, CEO of Frontline Management, whose vesselFront Altair was targeted last week, said the general area of the Strait ofHormuz “represents a real and very serious risk to shipping.”In a statement, he said crews must be on high alert whiletraversing through the passage. The company, however, said it had re-commencedtrading in the region after briefly halting it following the attack. He saidthe company also tightened security measures, but did not elaborate.One extraordinary measure ship owners might consider, if thesituation deteriorates further, is having armed guards onboard. This is alreadythe case for many vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden, where piracy is a majorconcern.“From a shipping industry perspective, we are certainly notin favor of bringing more armed guards onboard international commercial shipsbecause they are not warships,” said Sand. “They should not be carrying arms.They should be able to transit without being interrupted.”