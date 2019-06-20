Oil shippers boost security after attacks on tankers in Gulf

2019/06/20 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A series of attacks on oil tankers near the Arabian Gulf has
ratcheted up tensions between the US and Iran — and raised fears over the
safety of one of Asia’s most vital energy trade routes, where about a fifth of
the world’s oil passes through its narrowest at the Strait of Hormuz.The attacks have jolted the shipping industry, with some of
the 2,000 companies operating ships in the region on high alert and ordering
their vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz only during the daylight hours
and at high speed.Washington’s accusation that Iran is behind the attacks
targeting oil tankers comes as tensions flare between the two countries. The US
has deployed an airstrike carrier and bombers to the region, and announced this
week it will send 1,000 more troops. European powers are facing a deadline from
Tehran to ease the effects of punishing US sanctions — described by its leaders
as “economic warfare” — or Iran will break out of the limits set on its uranium
enrichment by the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.The apparent targeting of tankers is alarming to ship owners
operating in the Arabian Gulf, said chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, Peter
Sand. The company dubs itself the world’s largest shipping association.But it’s more or less business as usual for shippers, he
said, despite the need for added precautions.“They are all of course increasingly worried, but many of
them are going with business as they would have done without the attacks, but
of course with an extra layer of safety and security measures on top of that,”
Sand said.That means going at high speed through the Strait of Hormuz,
which at its narrowest point is about 3 kilometers (2 miles) wide. Normally,
vessels carrying cargo would slow down to save on fuel costs.It also means avoiding the strait at night to keep better
watch on security around the vessel.Washington alleges Iranian forces surreptitiously planted
limpet mines on two vessels in the Gulf of Oman last week. The attack forced
the evacuation of all 44 crewmembers onboard and left one of the ships ablaze
at sea.Washington also blamed Iran for similar attacks on May 12
that targeted four oil tankers anchored off the coast of the United Arab
Emirates. Iran denies being involved.The attacks last week targeted the Norwegian-owned MT Front
Altair, which had a cargo of highly flammable naphtha loaded from the UAE, and
the Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese tanker carrying Saudi methanol. Both had been
traveling through the Gulf of Oman, having passed the Strait of Hormuz.Of the roughly 2,000 companies that operate ships in the Arabian
Gulf, only two companies have halted bookings outright. Otherwise, “business
has continued more or less undisrupted,” Sand said.In fact, higher risks could boost the bottom line for some
oil shippers, after a lackluster period for the industry. A risk analysis by
shipping services company Braemar ACM said owners can ask for higher premiums
now. The firm said the Gulf region was declared as a “Listed Area”, meaning it
faces enhanced risk, after the May 12 incidents targeting tankers off the UAE
coast.Immediately after last week’s attacks, freight rates for
operators in the Gulf rose 10-20%.With increased risks, however, come higher insurance
premiums, which are expected to rise 10-15%.It’s typically the buyers and charterers who bear the brunt
of the overall higher costs, another reason why security of the Strait of
Hormuz is paramount for oil-importers around the world. An estimated 18-20
million barrels of oil — much of it crude — pass through the strait every day.
BIMCO says anywhere between 10-40 vessels carrying just crude oil move through
daily.During the so-called Tanker War of the 1980s, when Iran and
Iraq targeted vessels carrying one another’s exports, the US Navy escorted oil
tankers through the Arabian Gulf to ensure American energy supplies. But the US
is no longer as reliant on Arabian producers.Today, any conflict that threatens tankers would badly
disrupt crude supplies for energy-hungry East Asia. Higher prices could hit
hardest China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia — among the five
biggest buyers of Arabian oil.Indeed, the MT Front Altair was headed to Japan; the Kokuka
Courgaeous reportedly to Singapore.The Washington Post quoted this week Air Force Gen. Paul J.
Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that because most
of the oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is headed to Asian markets, it
would be ill-advised for the US military to take the same role it did in the
1980s. He said there were plans to reach out to the big Asian oil-importers
about a possible international effort to safeguard tanker traffic.Robert Macleod, CEO of Frontline Management, whose vessel
Front Altair was targeted last week, said the general area of the Strait of
Hormuz “represents a real and very serious risk to shipping.”In a statement, he said crews must be on high alert while
traversing through the passage. The company, however, said it had re-commenced
trading in the region after briefly halting it following the attack. He said
the company also tightened security measures, but did not elaborate.One extraordinary measure ship owners might consider, if the
situation deteriorates further, is having armed guards onboard. This is already
the case for many vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden, where piracy is a major
concern.“From a shipping industry perspective, we are certainly not
in favor of bringing more armed guards onboard international commercial ships
because they are not warships,” said Sand. “They should not be carrying arms.
They should be able to transit without being interrupted.”
