China and India ranks first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

2023/01/25 | 12:02 - Source: Shafaq News



According to SOMO statistics, 36 international companies bought Iraqi oil the last December.



China and India ranked first with seven companies each, followed by South Korea (four companies) and the United States and Italy (three companies each).



Greece ranks fourth with two companies.



A company from Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, Malaysia, the British Netherlands, Kuwait, Russia, Jordan, Egypt, and the UAE purchased Iraq's oil.



The most prominent international companies that purchased Iraqi oil are the Chinese Pertochina, India's Hindustan, Italy's ENI, and US's Exxon Mobil.



