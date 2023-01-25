Baghdad will dispatch a delegation to Washington to discuss US financial policies

It needs measures and decisions," he continued, "of course, we endorse those measures, but we need enough space and time to implement these measures." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Iraqi government will be heading to Washington to discuss the federal reserve's measures to slow the dollar's flow into Iraq, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework said on Wednesday.The Spokesperson to the Supreme Islamic Council, Ali al-Defa'ee, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the delegation will include representatives of the country's finance ministry and central bank."Combating corruption and money laundering cannot be resolved with a pen stroke.It needs measures and decisions," he continued, "of course, we endorse those measures, but we need enough space and time to implement these measures."

