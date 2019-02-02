IMIS bomb ISIS locations in Syria

2019/02/02 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iran Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) have announced shelling what it described as “ISIS targets” inside Syria, days after declaring readiness to access Syria with claims to secure the border strip.
The militias said it “bombed ISIS sites in al-Baghuz in Syria, near borders with Iraq,” claiming that the operations comes to “thwart attempts of ISIS infiltration into Iraq.”
In related news, Qassim Musleh, commander of IMIS Anbar Operations, said battles are getting hard in Syria between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against ISIS, although few days have passed since they first began.
“After movements by ISIS were noticed near the borders, they were targeted by the artillery,” he added.
