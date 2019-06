Trump says 'Iran made a very big mistake' after drone strike

2019/06/20 | 17:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump condemned Iran’s shootdown on Thursday of a US military surveillance drone in what Washington said was international air space.“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump said in a Twitter post, in a possible signal towards striking Iran.Iran made a very big mistake!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019