In Lebanon, Syrian refugees face new pressure to go home

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lebanese authorities are making their most aggressivecampaign yet for Syrian refugees to return home and are taking action to ensurethey can’t put down roots.Mirroring the rise of anti-migrant sentiment in Europe andaround the world, some in Lebanon say that after eight years of war inneighboring Syria they have had enough of the burden of hosting the highestconcentration of refugees per capita in the world — 1 million amid a Lebanesepopulation of nearly 5 million — especially at a time when they are facingausterity measures and a weakened economy.Anti-refugee sentiment in Lebanon has waxed and waned in thepast. It’s been persistent but limited among a public torn by conflictingfeelings — resentment over past domination by Syria and worry over therefugees’ impact on their country’s delicate sectarian balance, but alsosympathy for the refugees amid memories of their own displacement duringLebanon’s long civil war.But this time a rising star in the country’s politics haslatched onto the issue. Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil leads the campaign,saying Syrians should return home and using nationalist language, like sayingthe “genetic distinction” of Lebanese will unite them to confront the refugeeissue.During one rally organized by Bassil’s party this month —held under the slogan of “Employ a Lebanese” — protesters chanted, “Syria getout.” Some attempted to storm a shop run by a Syrian, sparking a scuffle.Posters have popped up in streets and online calling on residents to report anySyrian working without a permit.The tensions point to how a backlash in host countriesburdened by intractable refugee situations intertwines with local politics.Numbers of displaced worldwide have swelled to record levels. The UN refugeeagency said Wednesday 71 million people are uprooted from their homes as ofthis year — 26 million of them refugees, double the number 20 years ago.“Out of this grim number, Lebanon stands out as the countrythat has the highest number of refugees per capita,” said Mireille Girard, theUNHCR representative in Lebanon. “It is a huge responsibility that Lebanon isshouldering and the whole world has to show solidarity with the countries thatare in the front of refugee flow.”Allies of Bassil in the government have begun enforcing lawsthat were previously rarely implemented, shutting down shops owned by oremploying Syrians without permits and ordering the demolition of anything inrefugee camps that could be a permanent home.The refugees are trying to weather the storm.In the town of Arsal, near the Syrian border, where 60,000refugees live in informal camps set up in the fields, Syrians have been tearingdown brick and concrete walls they had added to their shacks of canvas, sheetmetal and plastic, trying to make them able to withstand the harsh winters inthe mountainous area. The military gave them until July 1 to remove any walltaller than waist high.The Syrians said no matter how much authorities squeezethem, they have no choice but to stay.“They think a concrete block is what’s keeping us here?” onewoman, Um Hassan, said angrily. She said she can’t go back because her sonswill be drafted into the military of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Thedemolition order, she said, left her and her family sleeping without a roofover their head for over a week.Most Syrians who came to Lebanon since 2011 wereimpoverished and dispossessed. Despite years of receiving aid, 51 percent ofSyrian refugee families survive on less than $3 a day and 88 percent ofhouseholds are in debt. Of more than 660,000 school-aged Syrians in Lebanon,54% are not enrolled in formal education and an estimated 40% remain out of anykind of certified schooling.Many Lebanese, in turn, complain that — despite $6 billionof foreign aid invested to support Lebanon — the flood of refugees hasoverwhelmed schools and the already debilitated infrastructure, increased rentsand forced Lebanese to compete with cheap Syrian labor. Some are resentful ofaid stipends some Syrians receive, pointing out that they don’t pay taxes andoften work illegally as well.Lebanese face an upcoming year of austerity measures, andcritics say politicians are using the Syrians as a scapegoat for a damagedeconomy and endemic corruption.“The Lebanese public is frustrated and... wants anything todump all their anger on. So who is the weakest, the refugee,” said journalistDiana Moukalled.Bassil is the leader of the largest Christian party inparliament and the government and the son-in-law of the country’s president. Hehas been mobilizing a popular base and boosting his credentials as the primeprotector of Christians — some believe with the aim of one day replacing his84-year father in law, President Michel Aoun.He has popularized the term “Lebanon above all,” whilewarning of an “international conspiracy” to settle Syrians in Lebanon, likewhat happened with the Palestinian refugees. The influx of Palestinianrefugees, who fled or were driven out during the 1948 war surrounding thecreation of Israel, upset Lebanon’s sectarian balance, and armed Palestinianfactions were a key factor in the 1975-1990 civil war. After decades inLebanon, the Palestinians’ numbers have dwindled to about 175,000, living insqualid camps with no access to public services, limited employmentopportunities and no rights to ownership or protections.While pushing at home for implementation of laws againstrefugees, Bassil has lobbied abroad for increased aid to Lebanon and anorganized return of Syrians.“The one who speaks of refugees returning is not a racist ora fascist, and those accusing us of racism either benefit (from the issue) orare conspirators,” he said during a recent conference.He has gained ground in a political sphere divided overrefugees and the Syrian war in general.Bassil’s ally, Hezbollah, has backed Assad’s government inthe fight against rebels. Bassil’s political opponents — including otherChristian parties and the main Muslim Sunni party led by Prime Minister SaadHariri — have sided with Syria’s opposition. Hariri called Bassil’s rhetoric“racist,” and the prime minister and his allies have pushed against hiscampaign.At a recent small rally in Beirut, politicians, activistsand Syrians held banners against hate speech. Paula Yacoubian, an independentArmenian Christian politician at the rally, said the campaign to “dehumanize”refugees is irresponsible.“This is destructive and, even if it brings someonepopularity for now, in the long run it is very harmful, for Lebanon and theLebanese first of all,” she said.Nasser Yassin, a professor of public policy at the AmericanUniversity of Beirut, said he doesn’t believe there will be a widespread publicbacklash against the refugees. But the rise of similar sentiments around theworld makes it harder to challenge.“If Europe is actually violating human rights when it comesto pushing people trying to cross the Mediterranean back to the Libyanmilitias, they will turn a blind eye or (be) silent when the Lebanesegovernment is applying it,” he said.The campaign is not simply political rhetoric.Local vigilantes recently set fire to three tents in arefugee camp in the eastern town of Deir al-Ahmar, and Syrians there scuffledwith the Lebanese firefighters, injuring one. An eviction order followed fromthe municipality, forcing 400 Syrians to move their tents to a new spot.In a possible violation of its international obligations,Lebanon in April deported at least 16 Syrians, including some registered asrefugees, after they arrived in Beirut airport. Human Rights Watch and othergroups said some of the deported expressed fear of persecution in Syria andwere forced to sign “voluntary” repatriation forms, despite Beirut’s commitmentnot to forcibly return any Syrians.Lebanese authorities estimate that over 170,000 Syrians havereturned to their country between December 2017 and March 2019, many throughgovernment-organized bus trips.Aid groups and many Western countries say conditions are notyet right for refugees’ return to Syria, with lack of a political resolutionand guarantees for their security.In Arsal, Abu Fares, an organizer of the Syrian camp, saidthe campaign to apply labor and building laws really aims to harass Syriansinto returning home. He is campaigning for an exemption or longer grace periodfor the disabled or elderly in the camp who can’t do their own demolition.A defector from Syria’s police force, Abu Fares said hecan’t fathom returning to Syria without a political settlement, a pardon andnew laws.“But if they can’t have us here, just say it and take us outof Lebanon” to another country besides Syria, he said.Some have succumbed to pressure. Arsal’s mayor, Basselal-Hujairi, said nearly 200 Syrians registered to return to Syria after theorders to bring down the walls.Abu Ossama, a 74-year old Syrian and a retired army general,said he put his name on the list.“I used to be safe here. It is not anymore,” he said. “Godwill be my protector.”