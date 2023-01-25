Iraq's oil ministry boosts associated gas investments in a southern oilfield: official


2023/01/25 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil ministry is committed to optimizing investments in associated gas in a bid to exploit all the available amounts, the Director-General of the South Gas Company (SGC), Hamza Abdul-Baqi, said on Wednesday.

In a press release he issued earlier today, Abdul-Baqi said that the joint administration with the Basra Gas Company decided to increase the investment volume in al-Zubair field from 35 to 147 MMSCFD.

It is noteworthy that the Basra Gas Company has installed plants to condense the associated gas in four fields in southern Iraq.

