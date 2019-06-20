Kurdistan president Nechirvan Barzani arrives in Iraqi capital

2019/06/20 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdistan president (L) Nechirvan Barzani meets with Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in Baghdad, June 20, 2019. Photo: IraqI PM office.
BAGHDAD,— The president of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday arrived in Baghdad to meet senior Iraqi officials.
Barzani has met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and President Barham Salih, Kurdistan presidency reported on Twitter.
It is the first visit of Nechirvan Barzani to Baghdad since he took office as President of the Kurdistan Region earlier on June 10.
On May 28, 68 lawmakers in Kurdistan parliament from the 111-seat legislature voted in favor of Nechirvan Barzani as the new regional president. Barzani is also the deputy head of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
According to source told NRT TV Barzani would discuss the issues between Erbil and Baghdad related to oil and the 50-year agreement between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.
