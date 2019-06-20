Home › Baghdad Post › Oil jumps 3% toward $64 as Iran shoots down US drone in Gulf

Oil jumps 3% toward $64 as Iran shoots down US drone in Gulf

2019/06/20 | 18:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Oil rose more than 3% toward $64 a barrel on Thursday afterIran shot down a US military drone, raising fears of a military confrontationbetween Tehran and Washington.Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could cut interestrates at its next meeting, stimulating growth in the world’s largestoil-consuming country, and a drop in US crude inventories also supportedprices.Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $2.06 at $63.88 abarrel at 1335 GMT, having earlier gained 3.4% to $63.93. US West TexasIntermediate crude rose $2.33 to $56.09.“The risk of a military conflict in the Middle East hasrisen because of a ratcheting up of tensions between the United States andIran,” said Abhishek Kumar of Interfax Energy in London.“Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve has signaled itswillingness to loosen monetary policy over the coming months, which is beingperceived as favorable to oil demand.”The drone was downed in international airspace over theStrait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a US official said.Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the drone was flying over southern Iran.Tension has been rising in the Middle East, home to over 20%of the world’s oil output, after attacks on two tankers near the Strait ofHormuz, a chokepoint for oil supplies. Washington blamed Tehran for the tankerattacks. Iran denied any role.Concern about slowing economic growth and a US-China tradedispute has pulled oil lower in recent weeks. Brent reached a 2019 high of $75in April.The prospect of further rate cuts could prove the moresignificant factor for oil, said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob, shouldIran-US tension not escalate.“The Fed and the cutting of rates is something that willprovide more substantial support,” he said.Also propelling oil higher on Thursday was a decline in UScrude inventories and the prospect of prolonged supply restraint by producergroup OPEC and its allies.US crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels last week, morethan analysts expected, the Energy Information Administration said onWednesday.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andallies including Russia agreed this week to meet on July 1-2, ending a month ofwrangling about the timing.The coalition known as OPEC+ looks set to extend a deal oncutting 1.2 million barrels per day of production. The deal expires at the endof June.