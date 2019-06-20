Oil jumps 3% toward $64 as Iran shoots down US drone in Gulf

2019/06/20 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Oil rose more than 3% toward $64 a barrel on Thursday after
Iran shot down a US military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation
between Tehran and Washington.Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could cut interest
rates at its next meeting, stimulating growth in the world’s largest
oil-consuming country, and a drop in US crude inventories also supported
prices.Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $2.06 at $63.88 a
barrel at 1335 GMT, having earlier gained 3.4% to $63.93. US West Texas
Intermediate crude rose $2.33 to $56.09.“The risk of a military conflict in the Middle East has
risen because of a ratcheting up of tensions between the United States and
Iran,” said Abhishek Kumar of Interfax Energy in London.“Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve has signaled its
willingness to loosen monetary policy over the coming months, which is being
perceived as favorable to oil demand.”The drone was downed in international airspace over the
Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a US official said.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the drone was flying over southern Iran.Tension has been rising in the Middle East, home to over 20%
of the world’s oil output, after attacks on two tankers near the Strait of
Hormuz, a chokepoint for oil supplies. Washington blamed Tehran for the tanker
attacks. Iran denied any role.Concern about slowing economic growth and a US-China trade
dispute has pulled oil lower in recent weeks. Brent reached a 2019 high of $75
in April.The prospect of further rate cuts could prove the more
significant factor for oil, said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob, should
Iran-US tension not escalate.“The Fed and the cutting of rates is something that will
provide more substantial support,” he said.Also propelling oil higher on Thursday was a decline in US
crude inventories and the prospect of prolonged supply restraint by producer
group OPEC and its allies.US crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels last week, more
than analysts expected, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies including Russia agreed this week to meet on July 1-2, ending a month of
wrangling about the timing.The coalition known as OPEC+ looks set to extend a deal on
cutting 1.2 million barrels per day of production. The deal expires at the end
of June.
