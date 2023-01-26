Kurdistan's Judicial Council rejects FSC ruling

2023/01/26 | 12:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Judicial Council and the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region rejected on Thursday the Federal Supreme Court's ruling regarding the illegality of the Federal Council of Ministers sending funds to the Kurdistan Region.
The Council said in a statement that the decision is unconstitutional, does not serve the stability of Iraq, and opposes the efforts to address the crises the country is going through.
The Council said in a statement that the decision is unconstitutional, does not serve the stability of Iraq, and opposes the efforts to address the crises the country is going through.