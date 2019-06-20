عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia says Iran has created 'very grave' situation in Gulf

Saudi Arabia says Iran has created 'very grave' situation in Gulf
2019/06/20 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has created a grave situation and jeopardized global

oil supplies with its aggressive behavior, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for

foreign affairs said on Thursday, adding that the kingdom was consulting with

allies on next steps.The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries that

have blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a major

transit route for global oil supplies. Tehran has denied involvement.“I think the situation is very grave because of the

aggressive behavior of Iran,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London.“When you interfere with international shipping it has an

impact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which has

an impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person on

the globe.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW