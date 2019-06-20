Saudi Arabia says Iran has created 'very grave' situation in Gulf

2019/06/20 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has created a grave situation and jeopardized global
oil supplies with its aggressive behavior, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for
foreign affairs said on Thursday, adding that the kingdom was consulting with
allies on next steps.The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries that
have blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a major
transit route for global oil supplies. Tehran has denied involvement.“I think the situation is very grave because of the
aggressive behavior of Iran,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London.“When you interfere with international shipping it has an
impact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which has
an impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person on
the globe.”
