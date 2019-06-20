Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Arabia says Iran has created 'very grave' situation in Gulf

2019/06/20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran has created a grave situation and jeopardized globaloil supplies with its aggressive behavior, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state forforeign affairs said on Thursday, adding that the kingdom was consulting withallies on next steps.The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries thathave blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a majortransit route for global oil supplies. Tehran has denied involvement.“I think the situation is very grave because of theaggressive behavior of Iran,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London.“When you interfere with international shipping it has animpact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which hasan impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person onthe globe.”