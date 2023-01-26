Court sentences 14 ISIS militants to death for their involvement in the Speicher massacre

2023/01/26 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News



military base just north of Saddam Hussein's hometown, Tikrit, when it was overrun by Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's central criminal court has sentenced fourteen persons to death for their involvement in the Speicher massacre that saw as many as 1,700 Iraqi troops shot dead by the hands of ISIS militants in 2014, the media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday.The rulings, according to the statement, were issued in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism no.13 of 2005.More than 1,700 Iraqi Air Force cadets were killed on June 12, 2014, in Camp Speicher, a former U.S.military base just north of Saddam Hussein's hometown, Tikrit, when it was overrun by Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group.

