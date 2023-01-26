Kurdistan's PM, German diplomat discuss federal court and Sinjar agreement

2023/01/26 | 15:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday said that the federal court's ruling against the budget transfers to the Kurdistan region might deal a blow to the sprouting reconciliation between Baghdad and Erbil.President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the minister of state at Germany's foreign office, Tobias Lindner, according to a readout issued by his bureau earlier today.
Lindner, according to the readout, expressed his country's willingness to bolster the economic and commercial ties with the Kurdistan region, and said that a delegation of German businesspersons and traders will be visiting Erbil soon to explore investment prospects.
Prime Minister Barzani expressed gratitude for Germany's unwavering support for the Kurdistan region in its battle against the Islamic State and the Bundestag's recognition of the Yazidi Genocide.
The meeting touched upon the Baghdad-Erbil ties, the readout said, and the prime minister seized the opportunity to reiterate the regional government's commitment to resolving the differences with Baghdad.
Barzani denounced the federal court's recent decision to halt the KRG remittances as "another attempt to undermine this new opportunity to address the differences following the positive atmosphere that accompanied the recent visit of the KRG delegation to Baghdad." The prime minister said that the government pledged to enact new bills for the federal court and the federalism council within six months of its formation.
The meeting, held in the presence of Germany's ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, also touched upon the implementation of the Sinjar agreement and the steps toward repatriating the citizens to their hometowns.
