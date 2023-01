2023/01/26 | 17:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to Ankara and held a meeting with Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.An official statement by the Turkish presidency said that the meeting was held in the presidential complex in Ankara, but revealed no further details.