Iraq Rail Project to herald "Economic Renaissance"


2023/01/26 | 18:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

At a meeting on Wednesday attended by the Minister of Transport, the Prime Minister, and a number of general managers, the details of Iraq's "Dry Canal" project were reviewed.

The project will link Iraq's Grand Faw port, which is still under construction, by rail to the Mediterranean, with the intention of providing […]

