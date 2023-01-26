Iraqi Court rules against KRG Budget Transfers

2023/01/26 | 18:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has ruled that budget payments from the Federal Government in Baghdad to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are unlawful.In response to the court's decision, the KRG issued a statement strongly opposing this verdict, calling it "unconstitutional and illegitimate".The statement also added: "This court is not constitutionally […]

