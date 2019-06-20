Home › kurdistan 24 › Syrian Kurdistan town opens first center for children with special needs

Syrian Kurdistan town opens first center for children with special needs

2019/06/20 | 19:00























");



}



}



switch (data.model) {



case "visited":



var registerdate = $('#registerdate');



registerdate.append(data.msg1);



if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));



}



}



});



});











Share share























About 16 children are being taken care of at the center, so that they can become active members of society. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish community in the Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) town of Amuda has opened the first facility for children with special needs.



About 16 children are being taken care of at the center, so that they can become active members of society.























The children participate in various activities so that they can become active members of their society. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)























The volunteers at the center teach the children how to read and write and also provide medical care for the various illnesses the children suffer.



“These children have many special needs, and we encourage our staff members to execute patience when dealing with them,” Kewser Ibrahima, one of the caregivers at the center, told Kurdistan 24.



The majority of children who are enrolled in the facility are diagnosed with autism, down syndrome, and speech impediments.























Instructors and caregivers at the center teach the children how to read and write. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































Instructors and caregivers at the center teach the children how to read and write. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)























The spokesperson of the center said they hope to receive more financial support from the Local Administration in North and East Syria so they can provide care for more children.



“The center was opened to cater to the needs of the public, especially those households who had children with special needs but nowhere to take them,” spokesperson Xewla Ibrahim told Kurdistan 24.



“We hope to get more backing for our center from the local administration.”























There are about 16 children with special needs enrolled in the facility. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)























In Rojava, centers for special needs children have only recently been opened, and require more support so they can function and provide care accordingly.



Related Article: Syrian Kurdistan opens first school for blind



The founders and instructors at the center for special needs say their main goal is to help the children so they can live a healthy life like other kids.



They also want to help the youngsters integrate into society and be active members of their communities when they are older.



(Additional reporting by Lava Assad)











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-");switch (data.model) {case "visited":var registerdate = $('#registerdate');registerdate.append(data.msg1);if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));});});Share shareAbout 16 children are being taken care of at the center, so that they can become active members of society. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish community in the Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) town of Amuda has opened the first facility for children with special needs.About 16 children are being taken care of at the center, so that they can become active members of society.The children participate in various activities so that they can become active members of their society. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)The volunteers at the center teach the children how to read and write and also provide medical care for the various illnesses the children suffer.“These children have many special needs, and we encourage our staff members to execute patience when dealing with them,” Kewser Ibrahima, one of the caregivers at the center, told Kurdistan 24.The majority of children who are enrolled in the facility are diagnosed with autism, down syndrome, and speech impediments.Instructors and caregivers at the center teach the children how to read and write. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)Instructors and caregivers at the center teach the children how to read and write. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)The spokesperson of the center said they hope to receive more financial support from the Local Administration in North and East Syria so they can provide care for more children.“The center was opened to cater to the needs of the public, especially those households who had children with special needs but nowhere to take them,” spokesperson Xewla Ibrahim told Kurdistan 24.“We hope to get more backing for our center from the local administration.”There are about 16 children with special needs enrolled in the facility. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)In Rojava, centers for special needs children have only recently been opened, and require more support so they can function and provide care accordingly.Related Article: Syrian Kurdistan opens first school for blindThe founders and instructors at the center for special needs say their main goal is to help the children so they can live a healthy life like other kids.They also want to help the youngsters integrate into society and be active members of their communities when they are older.(Additional reporting by Lava Assad)