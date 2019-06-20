عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia says ending British arms exports would help Iran

Saudi Arabia says ending British arms exports would help Iran
2019/06/20 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran would be the only beneficiary of any end to arms

exports from Britain to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s minister of state for

foreign affairs said on Thursday, adding that the deployment of weapons in

Yemen was legitimate.A UK court earlier found that Britain broke the law by

allowing arms sales to Saudi Arabia that might have been used in Yemen’s war.

The ruling does not halt Britain’s arms exports but means the granting of new

licenses will be paused.“The decision by the court in the UK has to do with

procedures for licensing, not any wrongdoing that took place,” Adel al-Jubeir

told reporters in London.“The coalition is an ally of the West and the coalition is

fighting a legitimate war at the behest of a legitimate government to stop Iran

and its proxies from taking over a strategically important country – so the

only beneficiary of a cut-off of weapons to the coalition is going to be Iran.”







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW