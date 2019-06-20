Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Arabia says ending British arms exports would help Iran

Saudi Arabia says ending British arms exports would help Iran

2019/06/20 | 19:00



Iran would be the only beneficiary of any end to arms



exports from Britain to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s minister of state for



foreign affairs said on Thursday, adding that the deployment of weapons in



Yemen was legitimate.A UK court earlier found that Britain broke the law by



allowing arms sales to Saudi Arabia that might have been used in Yemen’s war.



The ruling does not halt Britain’s arms exports but means the granting of new



licenses will be paused.“The decision by the court in the UK has to do with



procedures for licensing, not any wrongdoing that took place,” Adel al-Jubeir



told reporters in London.“The coalition is an ally of the West and the coalition is



fighting a legitimate war at the behest of a legitimate government to stop Iran



and its proxies from taking over a strategically important country – so the



only beneficiary of a cut-off of weapons to the coalition is going to be Iran.”















