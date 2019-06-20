Home › Baghdad Post › Iran, US in war of words after US drone shot down

Iran, US in war of words after US drone shot down

2019/06/20 | 19:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran on Thursday shot down a US military drone it said wason a spy mission over its territory but Washington said the aircraft wastargeted in international air space in “an unprovoked attack”.The incident fanned fears of wider military conflict in theMiddle East as US President Donald Trump pursues a campaign of to isolate Iranover its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and role in regional wars.It was the latest in an escalating series of incidents inthe Gulf region, a critical artery for global oil supplies, since mid-Mayincluding explosive strikes on six oil tankers as Tehran and Washington haveslid toward confrontation.Iran has denied involvement in any of the attacks, butglobal jitters about a new Middle East conflagration disrupting oil exportshave triggered a jump in crude prices. They surged by more than $3 to above $63a barrel on Thursday.Saudi Arabia, Washington’s main gulf ally, said Iran hadcreated a grave situation with its “aggressive behavior” and the kingdom wasconsulting other Gulf Arab states on next steps.“When you interfere with international shipping it has animpact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which hasan impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person onthe globe,” Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, toldreporters in London.Tensions flared with Trump’s withdrawal last year from worldpowers’ 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and have worsened as Washington imposedfresh sanctions to throttle Tehran’s vital oil trade and Iran retaliatedearlier this week with a threat to breach limits on its nuclear activitiesimposed by the deal.US BEEFING UP MIDEAST FORCESUpping the ante, Washington said on Monday it would deployabout 1,000 more troops, along with Patriot missiles and manned and unmannedsurveillance aircraft, to the Middle East on top of a 1,500-troop increaseannounced after the May tanker attacks.Iranian state media said the “spy” drone was brought downover the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, which is on the Gulf, with alocally made “3 Khordad” missile.A US official said the drone was a US Navy MQ-4C Triton andthat it had been downed in international air space over the Strait of Hormuz,through which about a third of the world’s seaborne oil exits the Gulf.Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military’sCentral Command, said Iran’s account that the drone had been flying overIranian territory was false.“This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset ininternational air space,” Urban said. The drone, he added, was downed over theStrait of Hormuz at approximately 2335 GMT - in the early morning hours oflocal time in the Gulf.Iran’s Foreign Ministry insisted the drone had violatedIranian air space and warned of the consequences of such “illegal andprovocative” measures.Independent confirmation of the drone’s location when it wasbrought down was not immediately available.A statement from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said thedrone’s identification transponder had been switched off “in violation ofaviation rules and was moving in full secrecy” when it was downed, Iranianstate broadcaster IRIB reported.IRANIAN “RED LINE”“Our air space is our red line and Iran has always respondedand will continue to respond strongly to any country that violates our airspace,” Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, toldIran’s Tasnim news agency.The MQ-4C Triton’s manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, says onits website that the Triton can fly for over 24 hours at a time at altitudeshigher than 10 miles (16 km), with an operational range of 8,200 nauticalmiles.The Trump administration sought on Wednesday to rally globalsupport for its pressure on Iran by displaying limpet mine fragments it said camefrom an oil tanker damaged in the June 13 attacks, saying the ordnance closelyresembled mines publicly displayed in Iranian military parades.European diplomats have said more evidence is needed topinpoint responsibility for the tanker strikes.SANCTIONS NOOSEThe US sanctions net draped over Iran, scuttling its oilexports and barring it from the dollar-dominated global finance system, havehammered Iran’s economy, undoing the promise of trade rewards from the 2015deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.Trump has sent forces including aircraft carriers, B-52bombers and troops to the Middle East over the past few weeks. Iran said lastweek it was responsible for the security of the Strait of Hormuz, calling onAmerican forces to leave the Gulf.Tehran has also said it will shortly suspend compliance withthe nuclear deal’s curbs on its uranium enrichment, meant to block any pathwayto nuclear weapons capability, and threatened to disrupt oil shipments throughthe Strait of Hormuz.But Trump – who sees the nuclear deal as flawed to Iran’sadvantage and requiring renegotiation – and Iranian Supreme Leader AyatollahAli Khamenei have both said they have no interest in starting a war.Heightened US-Iranian tensions have also stoked concernsabout increasing bloodshed in countries where Iran and its Saudi-led Gulf Arabregional rivals have long been locked in proxy battles for geopoliticaldominance in the Middle East.