KRG PM Barzani receives UK's new Consul-General in Erbil

2023/01/27 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the United Kingdom's new Consul-General in Erbil, Rosey Cave on Thursday.The Prime Minister congratulated her on her appointment and wished her success in her duties and expressed the Kurdistan Region Government's full support for the new Consul in order to further promote the strong relationship between the UK […]

