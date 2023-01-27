Iraq Cancels Contract with German Company TUV

2023/01/27 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Board of Directors of the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services, part of the Ministry of Trade, announced on Wednesday (25th January) a decision to terminate their contract with the German company TUV.In a statement, the Ministry said this move is aimed at reducing the burden on Iraqi […]

