Guard killed in shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

2023/01/27 | 13:52 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security official was killed and two people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, police said on Friday, in an attack that Baku has called an "act of terrorism"."The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.Video posted on social media appeared to show a gunman forcing his way into the embassy building and firing through a door.Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani "strongly condemned" the attack, according to state TV, saying the issue was under investigation.Police in Tehran said they have arrested a suspect and are investigating the gunman's motive.The superintendent of criminal affairs in Tehran, Judge Mohammad Shahriari, said the attacker's motive was personal, according to the Tasnim news agency.He quotes the assailant as saying his wife went to the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran and never returned home.(Reuters)

