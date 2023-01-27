Kurdish official dismisses the attack on Khor Mor reports as "unfounded"

2023/01/27 | 14:32 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's deputy minister of natural resources, Ahmed al-Mufti, on Thursday refuted media reports about bombing the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah's Shemchemal last night."These reports are unfounded," al-Mufti told Shafaq News Agency, "Khor Mor gas field was not hit by a rocket attack."Khor Mor gas field was a target of many drone and rocket attacks previously.The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.While no group has claimed responsibility for the previous series of attacks on Khor Mor, Kurdish officials said publicly they believed they were carried out by Iranian-backed paramilitary groups.

Sponsored Links