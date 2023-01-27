Iraq and France sign MoU on combating corruption

2023/01/27 | 16:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq and France's anti-corruption bodies on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's one-day visit to France.According to a statement by the Iraqi government, the MoU was signed by the head of the Iraqi federal commission of integrity and the French agency for combating corruption under the auspices of Iraq's deputy prime minister, Fuad Hussein.The MoU includes paragraphs on bolstering France and Iraq's cooperation in combating corruption via sharing information, recovering funds stolen from Iraq before and after the 2023 invasion, measures to combat money laundering, and extradition of persons wanted for corruption cases.The MoU, the statement said, touches upon bilateral "technical cooperation" to enhance expertise, develop strategies, and improve policies relevant to combating corruption.