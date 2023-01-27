MoFA: Al-Sudani's visit to Paris moved the relations to "a strategic horizon"

2023/01/27 | 17:46 - Source: Shafaq News



al-Sudani.Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the Ministry's spokesperson, said, "Iraqi diplomacy works with multiple arms to enhance Iraq's openness to its regional and international surroundings," likening this diplomacy to "soft powers."Al-Sahhaf pointed out that the partnerships with others aim to "recover Iraqi funds and properties and sign memorandums of understanding in various sectors."Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in the French capital city, Paris, in an official on Thursday.Al-Sudani met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.



They discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Paris, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and cooperation in vital sectors.After the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic partnership agreement regarding economic and security, combating terrorism, cultural exchange, crisis management, fighting economic and organized crime, protecting the environment, and promoting human rights.Iraq and France's anti-corruption bodies also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) The MoU includes paragraphs on bolstering France and Iraq's cooperation in combating corruption via sharing information, recovering funds stolen from Iraq before and after the 2023 invasion, measures to combat money laundering, and extradition of persons wanted for corruption cases. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) considered the Iraqi-Frensh ties moves to a "strategic horizon" after the visit of Prime Minister Muhammad S.al-Sudani.Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the Ministry's spokesperson, said, "Iraqi diplomacy works with multiple arms to enhance Iraq's openness to its regional and international surroundings," likening this diplomacy to "soft powers."Al-Sahhaf pointed out that the partnerships with others aim to "recover Iraqi funds and properties and sign memorandums of understanding in various sectors."Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in the French capital city, Paris, in an official on Thursday.Al-Sudani met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.They discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Paris, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and cooperation in vital sectors.After the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic partnership agreement regarding economic and security, combating terrorism, cultural exchange, crisis management, fighting economic and organized crime, protecting the environment, and promoting human rights.Iraq and France's anti-corruption bodies also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) The MoU includes paragraphs on bolstering France and Iraq's cooperation in combating corruption via sharing information, recovering funds stolen from Iraq before and after the 2023 invasion, measures to combat money laundering, and extradition of persons wanted for corruption cases.

Sponsored Links