عربي | كوردى


Iraqi rights commission deplores ‘very poor’ prison conditions

Iraqi rights commission deplores ‘very poor’ prison conditions
2019/06/20 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Mina Aldroubi writes for The National:Iraq's prisons are overcrowded and lack proper care for detainees, the state human rights watchdog said in a report released on Thursday.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights said prison conditions remained poor despite numerous calls for action in the past.

The capture of thousands of suspected members of ISIS has increased the number of detainees and overloaded Iraq's criminal justice system. Many of the fighters from the extremist militant group need extensive medical and psychological treatment, but prisons lack rehabilitation centres due to a shortage of finance, according to rights commission member Hemin Baglan.

Click here for the entire story











All Text here: Iraq Oil Report ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW