Iraq and France sign three memorandums of understanding in different fields

2023/01/27 | 23:04 - Source: Shafaq News



PM Mohamad S.



Al-Sudani's media office stated that the first memorandum said France would offer a grant to establish a medical and scientific research center at the University of Mosul linked to the French scientific research centers.



Within the Iraqi-French Declaration for the Protection of Antiquities and Heritage, a second agreement was signed and included technical and scientific support for maintaining and protecting Iraqi antiquities.



The third memorandum was under the international relations and diplomatic missions.



It included experience exchange, training programs, and partnerships in this field.



Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in the French capital city, Paris, in an official on Thursday.



Al-Sudani met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.



They discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Paris, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and cooperation in vital sectors.



After the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic partnership agreement regarding economic and security, combating terrorism, cultural exchange, crisis management, fighting economic and organized crime, protecting the environment, and promoting human rights. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq and France signed three new memorandums of understanding in Paris during the Iraqi Prime Minister's official visit.PM Mohamad S.Al-Sudani's media office stated that the first memorandum said France would offer a grant to establish a medical and scientific research center at the University of Mosul linked to the French scientific research centers.Within the Iraqi-French Declaration for the Protection of Antiquities and Heritage, a second agreement was signed and included technical and scientific support for maintaining and protecting Iraqi antiquities.The third memorandum was under the international relations and diplomatic missions.It included experience exchange, training programs, and partnerships in this field.Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in the French capital city, Paris, in an official on Thursday.Al-Sudani met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.They discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Paris, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and cooperation in vital sectors.After the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic partnership agreement regarding economic and security, combating terrorism, cultural exchange, crisis management, fighting economic and organized crime, protecting the environment, and promoting human rights.

Sponsored Links