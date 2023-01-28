PM Al-Sudani discusses with the French companies supplying Iraq with radars and aircraft

2023/01/28 | 00:04 - Source: Shafaq News



al-Sudani, met in the French capital, Paris, with representatives of some major French companies.



Al-Sudani's media office stated, "The Prime Minister met with representatives of the global technology leader Thales, and both discussed providing Iraq with radars for detection and tracking of low and high-altitude aerial platforms to secure civil and military flight trackers." Al-Sudani also met a delegation of Dassault Aviation, a French aerospace company, and both discussed providing the Iraqi Air Force with the Dassault Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft able to operate from an aircraft carrier and a shore base.



And Falcon aircraft for Iraqi civil aviation.



The Prime Minister also met a delegation from Airbus company.



