2023/01/28 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On the sidelines of his official visit to France, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani met a group of French business leaders on Friday.Al-Sudani said the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed with France represents, "a framework for cooperation in all fields," adding that French companies investing in Iraq will be making the right […]

read more Iraqi PM courts French Business Leaders first appeared on Iraq Business News.