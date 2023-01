British Army serviceman charged with terror offence

2023/01/28 | 09:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A serving member of the British Army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police has said.Daniel Abed Khalif, 21, was charged over two incidents including attempting to "elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in 2021.Mr Khalif, of Beaconside, Stafford, remains in custody.He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.The Met's Counter-Terrorism Command said Mr Khalif was also charged with placing an article "with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property" at Beaconside, Stafford, on or before 2 January of this year.Source: BBC