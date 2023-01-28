CBI sold about $500 million in forex last week

2023/01/28 | 12:06 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $591,316,840 at a daily average of $437,300,223, 26.27% below the week before.



"Monday registered the highest sales with $126,944,502, while Thursday sales were the lowest with $61,649,886," our correspondent said.



All transactions were made at an average rate of 1460 dinars to one dollar.



Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about a half billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $591,316,840 at a daily average of $437,300,223, 26.27% below the week before."Monday registered the highest sales with $126,944,502, while Thursday sales were the lowest with $61,649,886," our correspondent said.All transactions were made at an average rate of 1460 dinars to one dollar.Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.

Sponsored Links