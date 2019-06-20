John Bolton to travel to Israel June 23: White House

2019/06/20 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US National Security Adviser John Bolton will travel to
Israel on Sunday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White
House said.Bolton will also meet with Israeli national security and
atomic energy officials during the trip, National Security Council Spokesman
Garrett Marquis said. The trip precedes a US-led conference in Bahrain on
Tuesday and Wednesday on proposals for the Palestinian economy as part of a
coming peace plan.
