عربي | كوردى


John Bolton to travel to Israel June 23: White House

John Bolton to travel to Israel June 23: White House
2019/06/20 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US National Security Adviser John Bolton will travel to

Israel on Sunday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White

House said.Bolton will also meet with Israeli national security and

atomic energy officials during the trip, National Security Council Spokesman

Garrett Marquis said. The trip precedes a US-led conference in Bahrain on

Tuesday and Wednesday on proposals for the Palestinian economy as part of a

coming peace plan.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW