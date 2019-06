John Bolton to travel to Israel June 23: White House

2019/06/20 | 20:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US National Security Adviser John Bolton will travel toIsrael on Sunday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the WhiteHouse said.Bolton will also meet with Israeli national security andatomic energy officials during the trip, National Security Council SpokesmanGarrett Marquis said. The trip precedes a US-led conference in Bahrain onTuesday and Wednesday on proposals for the Palestinian economy as part of acoming peace plan.