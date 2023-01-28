Iraq's Foreign Minister calls to activate the joint agreements with Morocco

2023/01/28 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Hussein called to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and activate the joint 40 agreements for better-boosting ties.



"After 25 years, the Moroccan foreign minister is visiting Iraq to open his country's embassy… and I will visit Morocco next May to discuss several issues of common interests." The Iraqi Minister said.



